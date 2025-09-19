Future of Jewish

Ken Price, Ph.D.'s avatar
Ken Price, Ph.D.
4h

Interesting idea. I think this would only work if the U.S. stopped funding the U.N., as well, withdrew from the UN and ordered all the other UN diplomats and spies from all the other member nations to immediately cease operations, evacuate their offices and leave the country. The U.S. will save billions of dollars that it contributes to UN operations and will be able to redirect the money to support allies and projects abroad that it deems in our national interests. In Feb., 1933, the League of Nations moved to condemn the Japanese aggression in Manchuria, the Japanese Ambassador to the League spoke in his country’s defense and then staged a walkout. Japan then gave formal notice of its withdrawal from the League effective March 27, 1933. Two years later, Haile Selassie appeared before the League to beg for help against Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini’ invasion of Abyssinia (today’s Ethiopia). The League did nothing. Today, the UN supports the most vile of the world’s governments and terrorists. No, Israel should not withdraw from the UN, leaving behind seats for the PLO and Hamas, unless the withdrawal is in concert with the U.S. The League died a deserved death. The UN, a corrupt, antidemocratic organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel and the U.S. needs to be closed down before its coming GA opening on Sept. 23., if not sooner.

Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
5h

Please do it! LEAVE.

