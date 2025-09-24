Future of Jewish

1h

I agree with you! They hate the Jews and love Islam! It really is the most twisted organisation. They should be dealing with Sudan where real genocide is taking place. I really think the whole thing needs to be closed down. Maybe Israel should leave it.

43m

Joshua, your description of these despicable "leaders" was so spot on. Each one guilty of sin in their own countries that had fallen apart, continue to fall apart and will only become worse in the near future. What President Trump should do is close down theUN building, remove all US funding, and tell them to relocate to the country of their choice. Guterres and the others can barely stand up without any backbone. Your renaming of that building is exactly what it represents, Jew hating. Abbas sounds dementia ridden believing in "peace," Macron's country is falling to the Muslims, Erdogan is highy delusional and dangerous, al Thani is propped up by his Mommy, Sheika Mosa, the real engine behind it all. On the bright side, perhaps all these countries in favor of a Palestinian state can now give a home to the 2 million "refugees." We'd better not hold our breath for that one.

