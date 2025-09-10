Future of Jewish

Gary Friedman
33m

Thank you Joshua for this truly outstanding piece. Whilst the airspace used by IAF may eventually be revealed, the element of surprise needs no further analysis. Now that the desert heat is receding, IAF has resumed ad lib sorties as expected. As anticipated, the first two weeks of September have seen resumption of successful sorties over Syria (Homs, Palmyra and Tartus) and Qatar. Iran will be hosting IAF sorties shortly to support the fracturing of Iran. Establishment of a secure and independent Kurdish region (northwestern Iran), Arab region (southern area on the Persian gulf shores), Bakhtiari region (southwestern area west of the Arab region), and a volatile southeastern Baluchistan will herald Iranian theocracy terminal state which will gradually yield multiple new countries as well as the expansion of Azerbaijan. Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia will be relying upon US CENTCOM to remain the sheriff in town. The continued emergence of a neighborhood consistent with long term Israeli survival and leadership as the sole regional nuclear power will be written in stone. The Palestinian issue can fade into oblivion and regional economic and security mutually beneficial relations can become entrenched. This can become the long legacy of 07 October 2023. From existential crisis can emerge sustainability. Please read Ambassador Oren’s “2048” to understand how the rest can evolve for Israel to help itself and its neighbors coexist long term. Shanah Tovah and Am Yisrael Chai everyone!!

Liora Jacob
1h

https://open.substack.com/pub/danielspeaksup/p/does-israels-strike-on-qatar-violate?r=1z5dmo&utm_medium=ios

Anyone who claims Israel violated international law with the attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar is either ignorant or a liar.

