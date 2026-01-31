Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Danny Rosenstein
3h

It’s not just individuals who engage in this “moral theater” by boycotting Israeli hummus while relying on Israeli tech to function on a day-to-day basis. European governments are no different. They spew vitriol at Israel and the IDF while buying Israeli military tech to defend their countries and sending their officers to Israel to learn about urban warfare.

shoshanna
1h

If more people both Jews and Gentiles would watch one or two testimonies of holocaust survivors from all the "civilized" countries of the 1930s who murdered their Jews or collaborated one may watch them share they thought of themselves as German, Austrian, etc first and yet they also knew that their gentile governments /countries (there were some "few" exceptions) ALWAYS hated Jews - Even Monaco turned their Jews over the to the Vichy gov, and kept their money - ask Prince Albert who was furious when he found out in 2015. This is nothing new. The USA should be thanking the Jew Hayim Solomon who brokered the US revolution and died a pauper with owing funds, which the US never paid back. Yessiree he has a plaque - and Jew You down is still used by American politicians...

Both Christianity and Islam spent centuries taking turns in persecuting us... The population of Muslims in Europe in 1933 was negligable, out of the 511 MILLION gentiles who populated Europe vs 9.3 mllion Jews... we had no chance.

NOW we have a state - and if Jews do not support our state of Israel - it will happen again - have a good look at how many followers - the likes of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owes et al... Don Black and the GDL have ....dont be foolish. I speak as a JEW, American born and raised - a gen # 2 and an Israeli since 1971. The world has only evolved in convenience - but Judenhass has never stopped - it keeps on giving .... Jew haters just use different tropes when they share their conspiracy allegations of deicide etc... just ask Tucker and all the rest of the thousands of podcasters online including their Christian Nationlist pastors . If they could they would attempt to take Israel from the Jews and turn it into a Christian or Muslim country, now that we have a green country with lush trees and skyscrapers.

SUPPORT the MEDINAH, even if you are an "American" Jew, who thinks all is well in the USA for you, your children or grandchildren may have to be airlifted to safety one day .

