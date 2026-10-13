Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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David Bross's avatar
David Bross
1h

These collaborators should be the FIRST to go. They’re endangering the rest of us.

And anyone who still thinks the Jew-hatred is about Netanyahu, Likud, or Trump is, to be kind, an utter fool.

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Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
2h

A traitor is a traitor is a traitor. No one trusts a traitor.

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