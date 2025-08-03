Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Today's Choice: https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-97714323

Oxford Historian Professor Cecil Roth (1899-1970) concludes his "A History of the Jews," with the following sobering observation:

"Our survey of three and a half millennia of Jewish history is closed. But the story which we have set ourselves to tell is unending. Today, the Jewish people has in it still those elements of strength and endurance which enabled it to surmount all the crises of its past, surviving thus the most powerful empires of antiquity.

Throughout our history there have been weaker elements who have shirked the sacrifices which Judaism entailed. They have been swallowed, long since, in the great majority; only the more stalwart have carried on the traditions of their ancestors and can now look back with pride upon their superb heritage. Are we to be numbered with the weak majority, or with the stalwart minority? It is for ourselves to decide."

(Oxford University: Shocken Books, 1961) page 423

This is a beautiful vision that includes what if the next temple never falls. It does seriously bother me that some of our tribe wants to reinstate animal sacrifices. That would be horrific.

