Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
3h

We need more pride and less apologetics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SUSAN ALLAN's avatar
SUSAN ALLAN
2h

Israel needs to do better. Shame on Israel after all their suffering and the suffering of the Jewish People for centuries, to perpetrate the suffering they are on Palestine. This action is unforgivable as Palestine's is unforgivable. "I became what I beheld" DO BETTER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture