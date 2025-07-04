New York City (photo: Andre Benz/Unsplash)

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

This is a guest essay written by Mijal Bitton , a spiritual leader, sociologist, and scholar.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



Share

The morning after Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic Party primary to become the party’s nominee for mayor of America’s largest city, I got a message from a friend in Tel Aviv.

Just days earlier, I had been checking on him as missiles fell around his neighborhood. Now, it was his turn to check on me.

The exchange was dizzying — the sense that, for many of us, what’s happening here in New York also feels existential. We’re used to thinking of Israel as the place where Jews feel under assault. But in recent weeks, it felt like the ground was shifting under our feet, too.

This wasn’t just a local election. It was a test of what kind of political discourse is acceptable, of which coalitions get rewarded, and of whether those who ally with people chanting “intifada” or tearing down hostage posters can rise to power in the city with the largest Jewish population in the world.

As a New Yorker, I believe Mamdani’s candidacy threatens the economy and public safety of the city I love. His economic platform is a fantasy and, according to polls, out-of-step with the low-income, racially diverse people he claims to represent.

Entrusting a $120 billion budget to a 33-year-old with no real work experience would almost certainly damage New York City’s economy. My family lived through the devastation of Argentina’s socialist collapse; it’s not theoretical for me. It’s part of the reason we came to America.

And then there’s safety. My sense of security has eroded over my 15 years living in New York City. Mamdani’s coalition includes leaders from the defund-the-police movement and groups that have vilified the New York Police Department. The morning after the primary, I found myself calculating how much it would cost to avoid the subway if things go south.

Yet, it’s as a Jewish New Yorker that my fear deepens into dread.

Of course, I don’t believe most New Yorkers hate Jews, or that Mamdani will introduce anti-Jewish legislation. But I do believe that, while he smiles and speaks smoothly of “solidarity,” his coalition includes elements that hate me and what I stand for.

From my vantage point, here are some of the voices welcomed in that coalition:

The Democratic Socialists of America activists who celebrated October 7th the very next day

Hostage-poster tearers

The “Zionists are not welcome here” campus agitators

“Globalize the intifada” protesters and pro-BDS activists

The Within Our Lifetime “resistance by any means necessary” agitators

The most prominent “As a Jew” personalities, whose careers revolve around demonizing Israel



Let me make it concrete: When I’ve gathered with other Jews who love Israel — say, in Washington Square Park — we’ve been able to count on the mayor’s office to protect our rights. When we’ve marched for our hostages, we’ve coordinated with the New York Police Department, knowing we’d be safe. When Jewish students have faced harassment, we’ve assumed our elected officials would care.

I don’t need my mayor to be a Zionist, visit Israel, or even like it. Honestly, I’d prefer American politicians talked less about Israel. But I do need a mayor who protects peaceful expression for everyone, who affirms that we deserve safety, that hate speech against us is no different than hate speech against anyone else.

Losing that in any city would be chilling. But in New York? That should terrify us all. If New York City becomes the model for a new generation of Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates, the stakes are national.

I might feel less alarmed if I didn’t see extreme elements, obsessed with demonizing Israel, gaining traction on both the Far-Right and the Far-Left. This is a frontline in the fight for the future of this country.

These last couple of weeks have been a wake-up call, not just for me, but for many Jewish New Yorkers who realize we’ve grown too comfortable, too complacent. The political ground beneath us is shakier than we thought.

If we want to protect what matters, we can’t afford to wait. Our organizing starts now. Yes, there’s a critical election in November, but this is about more than one race. Like the soul-searching underway in Democratic Party circles, we need our own reckoning — deep, strategic, and open to new alliances and bold ideas.

The frameworks that brought us here won’t carry us forward. This moment demands a new Jewish political strategy for a new world.

Alongside the fear, there is also opportunity. On campuses, “anti-Zionist” movements have sparked a deeper, more resilient response among many Jewish students. When tested, young Jews often rise to the occasion. Are we ready to support them? To invest in young Jews who are committed to Israel, and ready to lead?

And here’s another opening: Mamdani’s socialist policies are deeply unpopular outside elite, hyper-“educated” circles. A natural opposition is forming.

Can we build it intelligently, broadly, strategically? When Mamdani’s socialist policies fail (and I believe they will), will we be ready with better ideas and better coalitions?

I’m also wrestling with something personal: how to show up as a Torah teacher in the midst of political crisis. On one hand, I believe with my full heart that Torah must speak to this moment. Last week’s parasha, Korach, for example, is a masterclass in the seduction of grievance politics and the dangers of charismatic, oversimplified rebellion.

But on the other hand, I’ve always felt that religious leadership demands something sacred, that the pulpit not become a partisan battlefield. I’ve never said who I vote for. As a congregational leader, I’ve always been deeply gratified when people across the spectrum have told me they can’t locate me politically. To me, that’s a sign I’ve done something right, that I’ve protected the Torah from being cheapened by party politics.

I will not confuse Torah with politics, but I will not let fear of “politics” prevent me from speaking Torah that matters. And through it all, I’ll insist on a politics rooted in hope and human dignity — even when we’re fighting those who deny our own.

I don’t have all the answers. None of us do. But I want to share the questions that are top of mind for me, questions I hope we can start exploring together, across institutions, friend groups, shuls, and movements. Such as:

What are the core strategic failures of our current Jewish communal and political organizing that we must learn from?

How do we balance the need for pragmatic politics with the knowledge that accommodation can lead us down a slippery slope toward great evil?

How should Zionists relate to “anti-Zionist” Jews who either supported Mamdani or are now legitimizing him?

What are the biggest opportunities in this painful and urgent moment?

How do we build spiritual resilience for the long haul?

What does Jewish American political life look like after October 7th, especially in a world where “intifada” doesn’t bother many of our neighbors?



I hope you’ll explore these questions with me. The fight ahead isn’t just political; it’s also communal, educational, and spiritual. If we want to build something real and lasting in response to this moment, we need to think through these questions and more.

I’ve been returning this week to a line from professor Michael Walzer’s “Exodus and Revolution.” He wrote:

“We still believe, or many of us do, what the Exodus first taught … about the meaning and possibility of politics: first, that wherever you live, it is probably Egypt; second, that there is a better place, a world more attractive, a promised land; and third, that the way to the land is through the wilderness. There is no way to get from here to there except by joining together and marching.”



This is one of those wilderness moments.

The path ahead won’t be easy, but if we move together, with courage and clarity, I know we will reach somewhere better.