Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DANIEL WOHLGELERNTER, MD's avatar
DANIEL WOHLGELERNTER, MD
4h

This is an absolutely brilliant and powerful essay. So terribly important to remember the Holocaust and all who participated in the exploitation and murder of the Jews. We are truly blessed by God to have the State of Israel and the IDF.

Reply
Share
Danny Urbinder's avatar
Danny Urbinder
4h

A light unto nations.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture