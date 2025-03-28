The Israeli flag (photo: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash)

Many people today hear the word nationalism and immediately recoil. They associate it with extremism, exclusion, or even violence.

The prevailing belief, especially in the West, is that nationalism is something dangerous — a relic of the past that modern, progressive societies should evolve beyond. Patriotism is tolerated; nationalism is often condemned.

But Israeli history, culture, and society tell a more complicated — and more inspiring — story.

Israel is one of the most successful examples of modern nationalism. Born out of tragedy, built with purpose, and sustained by unity, Israel has cultivated a form of nationalism that is not rooted in superiority but in survival, responsibility, and shared destiny.

In Israel, nationalism doesn’t just wave a flag; it binds a people. It fuels sacrifice, innovation, resilience, and a deep sense of obligation to one another and to future generations.

This matters now more than ever, because around the world, liberal democracies are fragmenting under the weight of identity politics, polarization, and apathy. Young people feel increasingly disconnected from national narratives. Societies are losing their sense of cohesion and shared mission.

Israel’s example suggests that nationalism — healthy, principled nationalism — might not be the problem. It might be the cure.

Israel’s nationalism is unique. It’s not built on conquest or dominance; it’s built on memory and mission. The Jewish People returned to our ancestral homeland after centuries of exile, persecution, and genocide. The reestablishment of Israel in 1948 was not just the founding of a state; it was the rekindling of a people’s ancient story, with renewed sovereignty as the next chapter.

This story continues to shape Israeli society. National service in the military or civil sectors isn’t just a duty; it’s a rite of passage that reinforces shared identity and mutual responsibility. Israelis of all backgrounds are reminded from a young age that they are part of something larger than themselves. This kind of unifying experience is rare in most Western democracies, and its absence is being felt.

And yet, this Israeli rite of passage doesn’t start at age 18. It starts well before then, in the Israeli scouts (HaTzofim in Hebrew).

Established in 1919, and now with some 80,000 members between 9 and 18 years old, the Israeli scouts is the largest youth movement in Israel, and is famously known as the world’s first egalitarian scouting movement, where boys and girls participate together on an equal basis.

What makes the Israeli Scouts so interesting, however, is that there is basically zero adult supervision. Scouts meet in peer groups and act autonomously, with guidance from young guides (slightly older scouts).

As Israeli author Inbal Arieli put it: “This unique system, which charges youth with responsibility for their own education, is intrinsic to the perception of youth in Israeli society and to their current and future roles as citizens.”

Far from breeding insularity, Israel’s nationalism fuels progress. Despite its small size and existential threats, Israel has become a world leader in technology, medicine, and agriculture. Its citizens know that their contributions matter not just for profit, but for the survival and flourishing of the country. This national drive, often born from necessity, channels a collective will that propels the country forward.

This spirit was on full display in the aftermath of October 7, 2023. While many societies might have fractured under the weight of such a traumatic attack, Israelis united. Civilians flooded the army with donations. Thousands volunteered to harvest crops, run shelters, and support evacuees. Even in grief, the nation moved as one — just like the Israeli Scouts and the IDF.

A major part of what keeps Israelis moving and looking forward is their sheer levels of optimism.

When you consider that Israel has successfully fought eight wars since 1948, and regularly overcomes threatening neighbors and homeland terrorism, you can begin to understand why Israelis are so optimistic.

Since the State of Israel was established in an unorthodox way, all situations and problems thereafter had to be looked at from a fresh perspective, thereby producing unorthodox solutions.

For example, when early pioneers were attempting to drain the swamp-laden lands in the late 1800s and early 1900s — which were breeding grounds for malaria-spreading mosquitoes — they imported Eucalyptus trees from Australia, because these trees naturally absorb extraordinary amounts of water in order to grow.

In another example, Dr. Gerry Waintraub — when he accidentally spilled a cup of tea on an RF device during routine experimentation — noticed that the sugar in the tea caused a dramatic reaction on the system’s monitors. He began formulating theories about applications the technology could have to help those with diabetes, and eventually founded GWave, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring technology which yields more than 90-percent detection rates.

And then there’s the infamous Hebrew word balagan, the state for which a preordained order of things does not exist. Balagan is a term commonly used in everyday Israeli life: from waiting in the supermarket line, to riding on a bus, to visiting a governmental office, to participating in a political protest, to Israeli children in a typical playground. There is always balagan.

Inbal Arieli believes that balagan promotes creativity, problem-solving, and independence for children, as well as for adults. It teaches Israelis to navigate chaos with flexibility and ingenuity — traits that have become central to Israel’s cultural and national DNA.

Israel challenges the Western assumption that nationalism must be exclusionary. In fact, a lack of national identity can be just as dangerous — breeding apathy, alienation, and cynicism. Israel shows that nationalism, when rooted in shared history, purpose, and moral vision, can be a powerful force for unity and resilience.

It’s time we stop dismissing nationalism wholesale and start distinguishing between the toxic and the healthy. Israel gives us a working model: one where love of country does not mean hatred of others, and where national pride is not an obstacle to liberal values, but a foundation for them.