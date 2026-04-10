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David Levine's avatar
David Levine
3hEdited

I have always said that 'cease fire' in Arabic mean 're-arm'.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5h

Joshua, I’ve learned one rule when it comes to Trump: never judge the play before the final act. Time and again he stretches negotiations, creates uncertainty, lets everyone speculate — and then acts when people least expect it. Until the curtain falls, it’s usually too early to declare victory or defeat.

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