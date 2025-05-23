Future of Jewish

Warren Hoskins
Well written. I am so ashamed of the British government. Starmer and Lammy are a disgrace.

To hook up with Canada and France and lecture Israel what it should and shouldn't do is laughable. Israel is a sovereign state - they have no right at all to come out with their ridiculous comments.

The outcome of cause is to allow Pally nutjobs to kill Israelis. They have blood on their hands

Simon Lucas
That is exactly right. Much of the language employed by media outlets and policymakers is not merely imprecise—it is either deliberately crafted or carelessly used in ways that inflame resentment. As you aptly observe, this is a war between Israel and Gaza, not a war against Hamas. Framed in such terms—once the dominant lens through which war was viewed—conflict is a confrontation between collective entities rather than a struggle involving isolated individuals or political elites. This mode of collective framing fosters a form of moral identification in which pride, shame, and responsibility are ascribed through affiliation rather than through direct personal agency.

Another terminological sleight of hand concerns the distinction between civilians and combatants. This binary, as defined in international humanitarian law, fits poorly here. Hamas fighters do not constitute a recognized armed force, nor do they meet the Geneva Conventions' criteria such as bearing visible insignia, carrying arms openly, and adhering to the laws of war. Israel is not confronting a simple combatant–civilian divide, but rather a distinction between civilians who may lawfully be targeted and those who may not. Under the legal framework, civilians "directly participating in hostilities" can be intentionally targeted without violating international law.

