This is a guest essay written by Bob Goldberg , who writes the newsletter, “The New Zionist Times.”

In January 1942, some 15 Nazi bureaucrats met at a lakeside villa in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee.

There were no slogans, no shouting — just clipped speech, memoranda, and a logistical blueprint for the Final Solution. The annihilation of the Jewish People wasn’t argued. It was scheduled.

Eighty-three years later, the same cold, clinical mindset has returned — not in Berlin, but in Paris and New York, under the banners of “diplomacy” and “humanitarian” concern.

In June 2025, two back-to-back international conferences— one in Paris (June 11th to 13th), and another chaired by France and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations in New York (June 16th to June 18) — will set a new administrative order in motion. Their shared goal? To engineer the dismantling of the Jewish state through law, public relations, and process.

Just as Wannsee coordinated trains and deportation schedules, these modern-day gatherings are coordinating something no less methodical: the delegitimization of Israel, the demonization of its right to self-defense, and the application of double standards so suffocating they leave no space for Jewish sovereignty.

It is, as an Israeli politician, human rights activist, and author Natan Sharansky defined it, the “Three Ds” of antisemitism, operationalized not by stormtroopers, but by ambassadors and NGOs.

Behind the Paris initiative stands not only French President Emmanuel Macron, but his Israeli advisor Ofer Bronchtein, one of the architects of the Oslo Accords — what Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist Charles Krauthammer once called “perhaps the most catastrophic, self-inflicted wound by any state in modern history.”

Bronchtein’s summit, the “Paris Call for Peace and Two States,” claims to gather civil society (Palestinians and Israelis, artists and academics, activists and businesspeople) in a grand gesture of “grassroots consensus.”

But it is nothing of the sort. It is the prelude to coercion. It is tightly scripted performance staged by the organizers of the 2001 anti-Zionist orgy that took place under UN sponsorship with a similarly Orwellian title of “The World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance.”

Like that event, the Paris conference that will be cited days later in New York at the France and Saudi co-chaired event, “The High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” as evidence of global consensus for the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state without Israel’s agreement.

And if that weren’t enough, Macron and Bronchtein’s initiative also includes a diplomatic resurrection of Hamas. As Bloomberg reports, France and Saudi Arabia are working on a plan to disarm Hamas and integrate it into Palestinian governance, treating the genocidal perpetrators of the October 7th massacre as a political partner to be rehabilitated.

The logic? If Hamas retains “a degree of political power,” it may be more likely to cooperate.

Let that sink in: The group that raped, beheaded, and kidnapped Jews in October is being welcomed back into the fold of legitimacy — while the only Jewish state on Earth is put on legal trial.

This is not diplomacy. This is inversion.

And we’ve seen it before.

In July 1938, as Jews fled Nazi Germany in growing numbers, 32 nations gathered in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains at the invitation of U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt. The Évian Conference, like Bronchtein’s summit in Gay Paree, was sold as a humanitarian breakthrough. It was nothing of the kind.

One by one, nations stood up to express “deep concern” for the Jewish refugees, only to explain why they couldn’t accept any. The United States cited unemployment. Britain cited Arab unrest in “Palestine.” Most countries offered sympathy without substance.

The Nazis took notice. Hitler sneered, “It is a shameful spectacle to see how the whole democratic world is oozing sympathy … but remains hard-hearted and obdurate when it comes to helping them.” He mocked the West: “We, on our part, are ready to put all these criminals at the disposal of these countries — even on luxury ships.”

The Nazi press had a field day, with the Nazi Party newspaper, “Völkischer Beobachter,” running the headline “Nobody Wants Them.” The Évian Conference, intended as a symbol of humanitarian conscience, became a propaganda gift to the Nazi regime. It confirmed their claim that the world viewed Jews as unwanted, and that their antisemitic policies had global legitimacy.

Just months later came Kristallnacht.

Évian gave the illusion of compassion, while offering no action. It allowed democracies to project moral virtue while preserving political comfort. That’s precisely what the Bronchtein’s Paris conference will do: Paris manufactures the narrative, New York codifies it, both erase Israel’s sovereignty under the guise of peacebuilding.

Let us be clear: This is not a peace process. This is a liquidation process, not of people, but of peoplehood. The weapon is no longer the rifle. It is the resolution. The uniform is no longer military. It is diplomatic. The target is not a village. It is the Jewish national self-determination.

And the mechanism is chillingly familiar. The Paris and UN conferences enact Sharansky’s Three Ds with disturbing precision:

Delegitimization

Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and East Jerusalem is declared illegal by International Court of Justice fiat, regardless of defensive wars or Oslo Accords agreements.

Hamas is recast not as a terror regime but as a “political stakeholder.” Sovereignty is transformed into “occupation,” and Israel’s existence becomes an international violation to be corrected.

Demonization

Every real or imagined harm in Gaza is pinned exclusively on Israel — while the rape, incineration, and hostage-taking of its civilians is sanitized, ignored, or rationalized.

Accusations of genocide and famine are inflated by UN agencies, and later walked back quietly but never retracted in the public conscience. Israel is not portrayed as a country in conflict; it is painted as a criminal enterprise.

Double Standards

Only Israel is expected to negotiate with terrorists. Only Israel is dragged before the International Court of Justice. Only Israel is required to surrender territory without security guarantees, and to accept that Hamas may govern a neighbor.

No other nation faces these conditions, not even dictatorships or belligerent occupiers elsewhere in the world.

And hovering over it all is a postmodern theology: Having stopped believing in God, the West now believes in redemption through the dismantling of Israel (to paraphrase philosopher G. K. Chesterton).

Those people. That country. That obstacle to Utopia.

Before the Paris and New York conferences even convened, the UK, France, and Canada issued a joint statement that would make the architects of Évian proud. While wrapped in the usual diplomatic language, its message was unmistakable: Israel, not Hamas, is the obstacle to peace.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions,” the joint statement said.

They accused Israel of violating international law, threatened sanctions, and demanded a unilateral halt to operations. It acknowledged the heinous massacre of October 7th as a kind of unpleasant historical footnote, and now effectively forgiven.

The result? Hamas applauded and withdrew from ceasefire talks. Why negotiate when Western democracies are now doing your negotiating for you?

And now the rhetoric has become blood.

This week, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim (a young couple soon to be engaged) were gunned down by an attacker shouting “Free, Free Palestine!” as he opened fire. They were shot not in Gaza, not in Tel Aviv, but at a Jewish event at a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

They are casualties of this new version of the same ancient war — a war that now dresses itself in “progressive” language, legal briefs, and diplomatic forums, but which remains, at its core, a war against the Jews.

In 1938, the world gathered to talk about saving Jews — and left them to die. In 2025, the world is gathering to talk about “saving peace” — by depriving Jews of their only sovereign refuge. The difference is that there is now a Jewish state that can eliminate our enemies before they eliminate us.

This time, the Jews are not stateless, and Israel has many defenders, including millions of Christian Zionists such as Yaron Lischinsky. Together, we will not allow our destiny to be decided by sworn enemies and indifferent allies.

Our secret weapon of survival used to be (as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir put it) that we have no other place to go.

Now it’s that we are not going anywhere else.