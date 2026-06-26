Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Pithy Pragmatist's avatar
Pithy Pragmatist
3hEdited

Why we even still using this word? It made sense prior to the establishment of the state of Israel, but now how is Israel any different than all the rest of the countries in the world, most of which were established after Israel?

Nobody today talks about Pakistanism or Croatiaism or Eritreaism or… the list goes on and on and on.

I’m not Jewish and have no personal stake in this, but it’s head scratchingly annoying to watch Israel be the only country on the planet who has to continually explain and justify its existence.

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Mike Perceval's avatar
Mike Perceval
3h

“Zionism is the Jewish People's movement for self-determination in our ancestral homeland. Not living at the mercy of kings or czars or mobs. Shaping our own future. Jews wanted what every other nation wanted: a place of our own.”

I am a Gentile Christian Zionist, so I’m not trying to tell you who you are. BUT, with all due respect, from the standpoint of the very Scriptures which tell the origin and long early history of the Chosen People, what you identify as Zionism is only actually a description of political Zionism and, therefore, only partially accurate.

The God of Israel; He Who chose Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and their seed as His Inheritance, is Himself the ultimate Zionist. It is He Who calls His people to inhabit the Promised Land, in fulfillment of His call upon those who prove themselves to be ‘Abraham’s seed’; those who voluntarily submit to being ‘governed by God’.

Psalms 132:13-14 (Tanakh)

“For the LORD has chosen Zion; He has desired it for His seat. “This is my resting-place for all time; here I will dwell, for I desire it.”

Am Israel Chai, to the glory of God!

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