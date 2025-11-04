Future of Jewish

User's avatar
Sender Esav's avatar
Sender Esav
3h

Jews of New York own their bad decisions that led to this disaster. Decades of blind allegiance to corrupt Democrat politicians and governments leading to ever more failed leftist policies, now culminating in the potential election of a known Jew hating Communist. The author's distain for Florida says it all, even in the midst of obvious failure of leftist politics over religion and common sense, single issue Democrat talking points emerge. Now that the author has fled the failure that she helped to create, she appears to bring her same left leaning politics to Israel. So sad that her political dogma is so entrenched that she cannot see that she is the problem.

yasmine s's avatar
yasmine s
3h

I feel this quite deeply. I had a similar experience when we went back- the one time we went back to see my mother’s home, where she was born and lived until her teens, when the family left Rabat (Morocco). All the Jews were leaving at the time, and she never really had a clear answer for why they left when they left. But it happened that a couple of days after we arrived, the King died. And there was such a fear among my (distant) cousins- all the younger ones had also left or were leaving, and some older ones had mostly stayed- and my mother who I had never seen afraid until that time. What would the new King do? How would he treat the Jews? It ended up that the new King was alright, moderate, but that fear, the memory of that fear still stays with me. This is what it is to be dhimmmi (second class citizen). I never thought it would happen in NYC, but I guess we always think it’s not going to happen to us. Whatever happens with the election or Mamdani, the embrace of him and his normalization of antisemitism has shown that too many NYers are not good neighbors.

