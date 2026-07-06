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Alan Segal's avatar
Alan Segal
5hEdited

To some Jews and others wringing their hands over the deaths of “innocent Palestinians” during the raid on Nuseirat I have a message: Grow a backbone! These so-called innocent Palestinians were among the terrorists on October 7th or were sympathizers. Make no mistake. These Palestinians would slit your throat if given a chance.

Jews should never apologize for collateral damage when Jewish lives are at stake. The message needs to be if you don’t want “innocent Palestinians“ killed, don’t kidnap Jews. We will protect our own and world opinion can go to hell.

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MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
6h

If it happened today Adi Amin would be celebrated as a freedom fighter by the left and Vance would be telling Israeli to just let it go.

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