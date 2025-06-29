Future of Jewish

2h

I agree with you passionately! I am not Jewish but I am a Zionist. I have had to turn my back on friends who take the opposite view. The views they have are anathema. I look at my Country and I feel an alien. What an upside down world we live in. Evil rules. Keep going you will succeed!

2h

Sadly, the phenomenon of the self hating “kapo Jew” is not uncommon throughout Jewish history. Whether through profound ignorance or some deep seated psychological need (ie Stockholm Syndrome) such individuals turn their backs on their own people, land, culture and history. What they never understand until it is too late is that there is no great success in being on the last train to Auschwitz.

