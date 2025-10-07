Future of Jewish

Europe has chosen appeasement over principle.

By recognizing a Palestinian state while Hamas and Islamic Jihad still reign, European leaders reward terror and betray the victims of October 7.

A Statement to European Nations Regarding Recognition of a Palestinian State:

The recent decision by several European countries to vote in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state at the United Nations is profoundly disappointing and morally misguided. While it is often framed as an act in support of peace, in reality it rewards and legitimizes those responsible for terror.

The horrific attacks of October 7, 2023 — carried out by Hamas and Islamic Jihad — exposed the true face of these organizations: unrestrained cruelty, barbarism, and hatred. Yet, instead of a moment of moral clarity, the following day saw mass demonstrations across European capitals **not in solidarity with the victims**, but **against the State of Israel** — demonstrations permitted and even protected by local authorities.

Such responses reveal a troubling moral decline. By recognizing a Palestinian state while Hamas and Islamic Jihad still operate freely, Europe signals that terrorism can be excused, and that Jewish blood is once again negotiable.

True peace cannot be built upon denial, hypocrisy, or appeasement. Europe must choose whether it stands with civilization and justice, or with those who glorify violence and death. History will record this choice — and its consequences.

