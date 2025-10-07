The burned-out cars of Israelis who attended the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023 (photo: Gadi Cabelo)

As the second anniversary of October 7th arrives, the questions remain raw:

What have we learned?

What has the world revealed about itself?

And what does Jewish resilience look like in an age of skyrocketing antisemitism?

In this collection of our top essays since October 7th, we explore these questions through sharp analysis, historical perspective, intellectual honesty, and moral clarity.

From the unrecognizable streets of London to the hollow halls of the United Nations, from Israeli battlefields to American campuses, these essays chronicle not just what happened, but what it means — for Israel, for the Jewish People, and for the moral fabric of the West.

