This Weekend's Jewish and Israel Trivia
Put your Jewish and Israel knowledge to the test!
Future of Jewish is the ultimate newsletter by and for people passionate about Judaism and Israel. Subscribe to better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world.
Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.
Welcome to this week’s Future of Jewish Trivia!
Put your knowledge to the test with 5 questions about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world — and check out our latest essays for hints, insights, and a few surprises along the way!