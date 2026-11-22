Every week, the Jewish world generates more headlines, and more questions. But headlines alone rarely provide the history, context, and perspective we need to understand what’s really happening.

That’s why Future of Jewish exists.

We are dedicated to helping people better understand, think critically about, and feel more connected to Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world. We go beyond the headlines and soundbites to explore the stories, ideas, and conversations shaping Jewish life today — often from perspectives the mainstream media overlooks.

Since October 7th, we’ve made all of our work completely free. No paywalls. No ads. Just meaningful Jewish insight, education, and inspiration, accessible to anyone, anywhere.

And the response has been extraordinary. From our home base in Israel, we’re proud to reach nearly 10 million people across 50-plus countries.

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Here are the top essays and podcasts our community has been enjoying this week:



If Future of Jewish has helped you better understand Israel, discover something meaningful about Judaism, challenge conventional thinking, or feel more connected to the Jewish People, please consider making a contribution today.



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Why our community supports us

“Can’t live without Future of Jewish anymore at this point. I mean, I could of course, but I need it. Thanks for creating this space for Jewish and non-Jewish voices.” — Jenny S. “Unique, informed, and a much-needed antidote to the tsunami of ignorance, anti-Israel sentiment and, sometimes, outright antisemitism now saturating our media.” — Ron C. “Smart and detailed, current and historical, that helps educate me.” — Carol L. “You present a reasonable, logical, creditable, and fair analysis of events, not just in Israel or the Middle East, but the entire world. I am not Jewish, but your work is very important.” — Séan G. “You offer original thinking and solid research.” — Elinor B. “I appreciate your analysis of the current situation for the Jewish people worldwide. You cover things that the mainstream media and others won’t tackle.” — Gail W. “I support your work because we need to hear from someone who is in Israel and delivers the facts. As a non-Jewish American, I find the history of Israel amazing and you definitely put a tremendous amount of time and effort in providing that.” - Edward S. “You have an excellent pool of writers and thinkers!” — Daniel F. “I support you work because you make complete sense to me. You don’t waiver, you don’t virtue signal, you don’t worry that someone might cancel you out.” — Cheryl P.

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Thank you for reading, sharing, and helping make this work possible!

Again, here are the top essays and podcasts from the past week:

